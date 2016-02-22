8daysaweek

A wish expressed by many previous visitors

Especially from those who are here only for a short stay. When the holiday is over and it’s time to pack up and return home, there is at the side of this wonderful mountain a common general feeling. The tendency to want to stay just a little bit longer, just for one more day, why couldn’t the world and the universe make it so that this week was 8 days instead of 7?

This is one of the greatest reviews a place can have from its visitors, the wish to stay, and the want to return.

Daredevils, Geeks and All the rest!

One of the main attractive features about this wonderful valley is simply the crowd that it attracts. If you decide to at some point pay it a visit you will find exactly what we mean when we say that you can really find all sorts here. The mixture of travellers, adventure seekers, hikers, down-hill skiers, film lovers, holidays, facilitated by the wonderful resident’s great, positive and caring attitude is something which is unique to this place. It’s difficult to describe the versatility in human culture, individual types which mix in the most wonderful, creative and active way which is met on a visit here.

And of course there is the mountain, being in a valley, surrounded by formations which long surpasses the personal history of any one human’s life span, there is something indescribable present, something which bring humility to all. So no matter who you are, no matter where you are from or what your interests are, there will be something here which is for you. Everyone is welcome here, and with the passionately organised events, festivals, features and activities organised here you will never find a moment of boredom, that of course not saying that you cannot find stillness and peace should you search for it.

It’s a place in need of experiencing, bringing together the new and current, with ancient in a mixture of human culture, nature and community. If you have any questions from the team here who absolutely adore this place, please don’t hesitate to get in touch, any feedback you have for us on the website is also welcomed and much appreciated!