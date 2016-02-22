A seasonal place

In few places around the globe the change of the season can be felt as apparent as in this little valley resort. Also coming though in the way the industries and local businesses operate here, you can feel that the cycles of a year is something which has the most profound effect on you should you stay for a longer period of time. Of course long term visitors are also welcome, and there are several places with which you can get a great affordable long term stay with. Book in advance, or ask around when you have landed here and have gotten a feel of the place.