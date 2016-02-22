A late night game

The day time is filled with activity, life and adventure, the night time on the other hand, is free. One can sit down and simply have a quiet pint to mull over the days events, relax and recuperate for the following day, or if you are of the sort, you may enjoy sitting down for a little game of cards.

Playing with cards here has a deeper underlying meaning, it’s of course for the game enthusiast, but it is also for anyone who is wanting to join. It’s for having a social and communal time, and engaging with each other in ways that are enjoyable and fun.

Here’s how you play one of the most famous card games in the world.