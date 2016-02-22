At the foot of the mountain

If you are looking to feel that you are not the most great and grand thing of all creation in the universe, here is the place to come. Here you can learn from yourself and from that higher self which you have experienced only in times of awe and realisation. At the foot of the mountain, in this lovely, homey and welcoming town you will be able to feel and understand just how small you are, yet how significant you are in the grand scheme of things. Ensure that the spot on your map is marked as a place to visit, and feel free to come at any time you like.