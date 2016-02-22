The mountain range

There is something very particular and special about residing so close to grand rock formations. The mountains found surrounding this wonderful town are no different to other similar places. The awe they elicit upon anyone is beyond human expression. The only way to understand what we mean when we say this is of course to have had the experience oneself. This is why if you have not yet been to live next to a mountain, we highly recommend that you do. Even if it is for a short period of time, it doesn’t take long for the sheer size to seep into your being. Humbling, overwhelming and freeing.