avalanche risk

Something that should take the attention of people, especially if they are winter sport lovers is safety. One of the things which are brought up often is the risk for avalanches. Something which should never be taken lightly. Of course there are many accounts of people who have survived an avalanche, however the chances are slim, and the survivors were lucky to have been found. Today there are many rescue teams who take help from our four legged friends to find victims buried under now. With training and their superior sense of smell many lives have been saved.